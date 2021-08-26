LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.92. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 60,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17. LKQ has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 77.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 116,910.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

