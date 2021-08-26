American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Water Works by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,564,000 after purchasing an additional 155,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,518 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.34. 7,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,029. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $185.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

