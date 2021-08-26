Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,348 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

