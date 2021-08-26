FlypMe (FYP) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $2,654.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00052285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.22 or 0.00755810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00097378 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

