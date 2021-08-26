Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Increases By 687.8%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 687.8% from the July 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
BLCN traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,794. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd.
