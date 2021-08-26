Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Increases By 687.8%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 687.8% from the July 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BLCN traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,794. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at $635,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at $919,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.