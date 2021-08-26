First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 403.3% in August

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 403.3% from the July 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of FTXO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. 570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,480. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.