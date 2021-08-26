Short Interest in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Drops By 93.7%

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the July 29th total of 865,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EYEG. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

EYEG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,062. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

