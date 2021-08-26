-$0.31 EPS Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of VIRX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,693,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,990,000. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

