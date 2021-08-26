$0.21 EPS Expected for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.95.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

