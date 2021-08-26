Thomas Dare Sells 19,125 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,644. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

