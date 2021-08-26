Emerson Wealth LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Emerson Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $449.63. 410,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,275. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $451.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

