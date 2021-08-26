Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 5.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,750,000 after acquiring an additional 246,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 172,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,192. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

