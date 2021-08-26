Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $125.82. The stock had a trading volume of 201,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,691. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.40. The firm has a market cap of $223.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.