CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,264. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.