Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $552.41. The company had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.02.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.
INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $535.42.
In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
