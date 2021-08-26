Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $552.41. The company had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.02.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $535.42.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.