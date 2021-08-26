Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%.

VIOT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. 62,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,807. The firm has a market cap of $341.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.36. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viomi Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

