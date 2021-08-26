American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.40.

NYSE:AFG traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $135.51. 5,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.90.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,524. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

