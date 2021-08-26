Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$5.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($5.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microvast’s earnings. Microvast reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26,850%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Microvast will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microvast.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

MVST stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. 37,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Microvast has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter worth $3,360,000. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

