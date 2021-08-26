Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TCPC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. 974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,857. The company has a market capitalization of $820.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 83.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,945,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,857,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

