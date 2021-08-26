Analysts Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $900,000.00

Brokerages expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to report $900,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.50 million. Beyond Air posted sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $1.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.46 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on XAIR shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Air by 639.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 233,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,197 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 24,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $261.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

