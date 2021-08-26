iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,041,000 after acquiring an additional 161,975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,904 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after acquiring an additional 105,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after acquiring an additional 86,489 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 753,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.76. The stock had a trading volume of 343,514 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

