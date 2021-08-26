$150.29 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post $150.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.98 million to $151.60 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $602.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.39 million to $613.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $695.89 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,405. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 33.46. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 270,313 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 106,617.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 401.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 467,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 250,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 44,798 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

