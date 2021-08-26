Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Increases By 1,053.0%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 1,053.0% from the July 29th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,926,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after buying an additional 1,925,193 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,352,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,799,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,658,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,439,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,343,000 after purchasing an additional 178,160 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 38,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,509. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $69.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.331 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

