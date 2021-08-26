FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Short Interest Update

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 1,168.3% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,642,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FEC Resources stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 128,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. FEC Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

FEC Resources Company Profile

FEC Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

