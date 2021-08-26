Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $193,408,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 606,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,165,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83. The company has a market cap of $215.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

