L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

LHX stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.08. 17,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

