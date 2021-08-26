Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABB. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of ABB by 104.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at $19,814,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

ABB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 70,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

