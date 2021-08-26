Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.32. The company had a trading volume of 145,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,301. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

