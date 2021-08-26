Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,632 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 52.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

ORCL stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.95. 178,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,888,644. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a market cap of $248.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

