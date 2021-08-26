Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

NOVT traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $147.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,311. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

