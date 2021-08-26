Mint Club Market Cap Reaches $1.85 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $32,529.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 86.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

