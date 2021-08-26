Feellike Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,306.54 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00120126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00153027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,883.37 or 1.00072673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.48 or 0.01019177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.97 or 0.06604095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

