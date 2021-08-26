$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Retail Properties of America also posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAI stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.69. 45,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,750. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.03. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

