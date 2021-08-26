Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report sales of $827.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.80 million to $867.77 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after purchasing an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

