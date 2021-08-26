Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report sales of $827.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.80 million to $867.77 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after purchasing an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

