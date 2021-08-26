Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $5.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $626.61. 26,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 745.22, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.85 and a 12 month high of $627.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

