ESL Trust Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $20,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

FALN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,358. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

