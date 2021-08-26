Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Up 2,150.0% in August

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 2,150.0% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELLXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 60,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,340. Elixinol Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09.
About Elixinol Wellness
