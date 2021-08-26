Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Up 2,150.0% in August

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 2,150.0% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELLXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 60,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,340. Elixinol Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09.

Get Elixinol Wellness alerts:

About Elixinol Wellness

Elixinol Wellness Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Elixinol Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixinol Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.