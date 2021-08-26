Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

U.S. Century Bank stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. 173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,451. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

