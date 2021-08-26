Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives $17.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,866,038.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,116. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after buying an additional 201,341 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Yext by 70.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 281,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 117,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,953. Yext has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

