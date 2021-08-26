The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $4,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $5,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,092 shares of company stock worth $1,320,632 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,425. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

CC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

