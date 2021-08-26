Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.64 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ UPST traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.00. The stock had a trading volume of 76,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.52. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $223.82.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upstart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.10.

In related news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 484,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.62, for a total value of $98,149,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,683,695 shares of company stock valued at $338,984,005. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

