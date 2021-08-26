Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

