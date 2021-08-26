BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Bought by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. BP Midstream Partners accounts for 1.0% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after acquiring an additional 659,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BPMP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,168. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPMP. Mizuho downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.