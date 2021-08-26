Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cummins by 66.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 246,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 15.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148,053 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.09. 17,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.76. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

