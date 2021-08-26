Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

BAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,841,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a market cap of $355.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

