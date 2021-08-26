Canaccord Genuity Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

NYSE RY traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

