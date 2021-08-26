Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 37,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 95,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.