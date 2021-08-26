Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $2.90

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Diamond has a total market cap of $10.52 million and $23,927.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00006181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001963 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00062027 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,623,909 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

