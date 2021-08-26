StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 5.1%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.19 and last traded at $50.20. Approximately 128,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,328,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

