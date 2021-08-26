StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 5.1%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.19 and last traded at $50.20. Approximately 128,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,328,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.