Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.60. 269,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,756. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

